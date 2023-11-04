Critical Analysis: Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) & CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coveo Solutions and CrowdStrike, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coveo Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 CrowdStrike 0 4 37 0 2.90

Earnings and Valuation

CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $190.64, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Coveo Solutions.

This table compares Coveo Solutions and CrowdStrike’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CrowdStrike $2.64 billion 17.01 -$183.24 million ($0.41) -459.12

Coveo Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrowdStrike.

Profitability

This table compares Coveo Solutions and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coveo Solutions N/A N/A N/A CrowdStrike -3.54% -4.05% -1.27%

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Coveo Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc. provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform. Its Relevance Generative Answering capability unifies LLM technology with its platform, ensuring scalable relevance, factuality, and traceable data sources, as well as addresses the unique challenges of deploying generative AI for enterprise use cases, enabling global brands to achieve tangible financial value through digital experiences. The company serves high tech, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and telecommunication industries. Coveo Solutions Inc. has strategic relationships with Salesforce, Adobe, SAP, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Sitecore, AppDirect, and commercetools. The company was formerly known as Copernic Business Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Coveo Solutions Inc. in October 2004. Coveo Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

