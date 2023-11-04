Critical Comparison: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 3 1 2.83 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.77%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 2.67% 4.16% 1.97% Ark Restaurants 2.78% 8.48% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Ark Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.40 $6.91 million $0.36 47.78 Ark Restaurants $183.67 million 0.30 $9.28 million $1.43 10.74

Ark Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Ark Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

