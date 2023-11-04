Critical Comparison: RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.45 $92.00 million $0.11 168.02 Yellow $4.85 billion 0.01 $21.80 million ($1.55) -0.84

RXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 3 10 5 0 2.11 Yellow 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RXO and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 111.54%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% Yellow -1.65% -6.10% -3.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RXO beats Yellow on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

