Critical Review: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $671.00 million 4.27 $22.40 million $1.01 22.71 Versus Systems $1.11 million 1.82 -$21.76 million ($7.88) -0.02

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 0 7 1 0 2.13 Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for SciPlay and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.82%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.21% 3.70% 2.99% Versus Systems -2,512.55% -116.79% -87.43%

Risk & Volatility

SciPlay has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SciPlay beats Versus Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

(Get Free Report)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Light & Wonder, Inc.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

