CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$137.82 million during the quarter.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.