Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,630,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,023,000 after purchasing an additional 485,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

