Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,702 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.