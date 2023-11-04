Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UGI by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in UGI by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

