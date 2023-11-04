Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 374.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Twilio by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.