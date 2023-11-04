Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $189,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nutanix by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,982 shares of company stock worth $16,594,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

