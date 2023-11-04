Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

