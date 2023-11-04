Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $816.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $822.11 and a 200 day moving average of $781.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $907.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

