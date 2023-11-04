Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $9.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

CFR opened at $96.62 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 100.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 49,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

