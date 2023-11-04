Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

VLY stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

