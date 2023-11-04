Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NS stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.74.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. The business had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

