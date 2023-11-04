Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,367 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

