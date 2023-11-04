Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.44 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $458,553. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

