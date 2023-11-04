Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.