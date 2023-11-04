Cwm LLC Acquires 120 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after buying an additional 179,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $151.94 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.19 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

