Cwm LLC Acquires 3,662 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Halliburton stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

