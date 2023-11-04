Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $107.57.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

