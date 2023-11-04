Cwm LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.46 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.