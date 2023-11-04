Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.90 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

