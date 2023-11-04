Cwm LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Ross Stores by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ross Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.99.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

