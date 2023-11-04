Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $151,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $122.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock worth $88,883,880. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.