DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 676,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 427,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,038 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

