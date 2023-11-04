DA Davidson Weighs in on Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GVA opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,780,000 after purchasing an additional 94,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 58.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

