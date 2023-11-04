Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $930,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $597.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $326.10 and a one year high of $606.01. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

