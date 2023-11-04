Denny’s Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENNFree Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. Citigroup cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DENN

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 88.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 9.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $7,813,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.