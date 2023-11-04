Denny’s Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. Citigroup cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 88.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 9.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $7,813,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

