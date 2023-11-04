Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $162.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $166,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

