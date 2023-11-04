DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Prabir Adarkar Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $603,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 962,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,605,023.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $631,760.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $654,480.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Prabir Adarkar sold 19,432 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,477,220.64.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.