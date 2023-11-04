Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) vs. One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Financial Survey

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A One Stop Systems -8.35% -13.31% -10.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of One Stop Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of One Stop Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A One Stop Systems $72.42 million 0.60 -$2.23 million ($0.29) -7.31

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and One Stop Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Drone Delivery Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than One Stop Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Drone Delivery Canada and One Stop Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A One Stop Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25

One Stop Systems has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 69.03%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Summary

One Stop Systems beats Drone Delivery Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

