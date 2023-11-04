East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Head to Head Review

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Barings BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Barings BDC $97.79 million 10.12 $4.68 million $0.82 11.33

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Barings BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for East Resources Acquisition and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Barings BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60

Barings BDC has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.95%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Barings BDC 33.71% 10.43% 4.66%

Summary

Barings BDC beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed.

