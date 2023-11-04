Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $214.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.96. Eaton has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 83.0% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.