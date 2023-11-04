eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after buying an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

