Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $174.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

