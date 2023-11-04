Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CSFB reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.