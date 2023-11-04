Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.