Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783 in the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

