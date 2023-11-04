Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $15.94. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 197,121 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 13.60%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,449. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 1,764,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 634,960 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $12,171,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $7,890,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 345,998 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

