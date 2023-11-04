Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $20.25. Envista shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 1,253,173 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 19.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 59.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 233,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

