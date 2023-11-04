Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MiMedx Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDXG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 1.63. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.