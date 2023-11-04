Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axonics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axonics in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axonics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

