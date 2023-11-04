Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVRx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.19). The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVRx from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CVRx from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 13.99. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $366.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in CVRx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in CVRx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

