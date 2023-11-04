Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cryoport, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens lowered Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cryoport by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.