Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cryoport, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens lowered Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cryoport by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

