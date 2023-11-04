Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Livent Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTHM

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. Livent has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.