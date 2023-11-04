Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Toromont Industries Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $6.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.78. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.38.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$110.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$109.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.98. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$96.20 and a 12 month high of C$117.13.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky bought 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.30 per share, with a total value of C$56,150.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

