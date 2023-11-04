Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,831,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 3,347,394 shares.The stock last traded at $58.69 and had previously closed at $60.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Etsy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

