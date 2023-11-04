EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
EverCommerce stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
