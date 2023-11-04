EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1,062.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

